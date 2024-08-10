Tech giants will be forced to ban fake news under Labour plans

Finally, someone in the position to do something is trying to take on the tidal wave of misinformation that has flooded the internet to the benefit of the oligarchs who own social media, particularly Elon Musk. The democracies of the world, particularly the United States are in crisis, but almost no one talks about it. Real journalism is dying. If you saw the Trump media session the other day you saw what it has become. The only media person on television who saw it and called it out was Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC. It is getting harder and harder to find real facts, even in the scientific press.

Tech companies will be forced to ban fake news from their platforms under plans being considered by the Government in the wake of the riots.

Sir Keir Starmer suggested on Friday that the Government would review social media laws as part of efforts to prevent further disorder.

The Telegraph understands that ministers are looking at introducing a duty on social media companies to restrict “legal but harmful” content.

It could mean that firms are required to remove or suppress posts spreading fake news about asylum seekers or other topics such as self-harm, even if they do not meet the threshold for illegality.

However, critics have said the proposals expose “the sinister and authoritarian side” of Sir Keir’s Labour Party, driving “a coach and horses” through the principle of free speech.

The plans come after a row between Elon Musk who owns X, formerly known as Twitter, and the Prime Minister over his handling of the riots.

The potential crackdown on tech companies would likely form part of a review of the Online Safety Act, which was passed last year.

The Act requires platforms to take “robust action” against illegal content and activity and […]