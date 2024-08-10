Mediterranean Diet Linked to Better Heart Health in Children and Teens

Do you know a child or teenager, or have a child or teenager in your family? If you do read this, and get them to change their diet as described. IT will change their entire life in a good way.

The Mediterranean diet, which emphasizes eating more fruits, vegetables, legumes, and healthy fats, has already been associated with health benefits for adults. Now, a systematic review suggests it may have similar effects on children and teens. Researchers analyzed data from 9 randomized clinical trials involving 577 children aged 3 years to 18 years that measured the effects of Mediterranean diet–based interventions on cardiometabolic markers.

Researchers looked at such biomarkers as blood pressure, total cholesterol, and triglyceride levels. They then compared changes in biomarker levels between the intervention and control groups. The children in the intervention group lowered their systolic blood pressure by an average of nearly 5 mm Hg and their triglyceride concentration by an average of about 16 mg/dL. They also lowered their total cholesterol and raised their high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels.

Although the researchers noted in JAMA Network Open that the biomarker changes were modest, they added that even these reductions may decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease in adulthood.