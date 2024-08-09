“Offer our children healthier choices”: The growing push for school lunch reform

If you have ever seen what children are offered for lunch in Europe compared to what they get in the U.S., you know how inferior school lunches in America are. It’s pathetic and, of course, it is all about money and profit. The fundamental problem we have as a country is that the only social priority we have is profit. It negatively affects every aspect of our lives, from healthcare, to child care, to elder care, to school lunches. And because we are an oligarchy dominated democracy nothing about this seems to change. Only you and I can change this, and that is by voting only for Democrats. Yes, I know all the Democrat problems, but the alternative is Project 2025 run by a criminal.

Student getting a slice of pizza for lunch Credit: Getty / SDI Productions

In 2022, The Lancet, a British peer-reviewed journal with a focus on global public health, published a short article with the title: “Unhealthy school meals: A solution to hunger or a problem for health?” As the report laid out, providing school meals is an important measure in preventing food insecurity as nearly 30 million children receive a free or reduced-cost breakfast and lunch on an average American school day, and many of those students rely on school meals as their main source of nutrition.

Yet while those meals meet federal nutrition mandates, they are often simply composed of a smattering of processed foods — breakfast cereal, fruit juice, chicken nuggets, corn dogs, frozen pizza — served alongside a fruit or vegetable and carton of dairy milk. “In fact, the official meal dietary guidelines do not discourage serving pizza or corn dogs, as long as the nutritional specifications (total calorie, sugar, fat, and salt content) are met,” the report said.

While the often dismal quality of […]