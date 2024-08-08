The Rising Fear of American Christians

Active affiliation with a Christian church is dwindling significantly in the American population. It seems to be generally replaced by people describing themselves as spiritual not religious. As this report describes, however, for White Christians this is an alarming and threatening development, and so America’s gun psychosis is melding with white Christians who are threatened by their declining percentage in the population. The result is we are seeing the emergence of Christian militias as one of the main responses. All this means to me is that there is going to be more gun violence and gun caused deaths.

Churchgoers have been told they must protect themselves. Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty

Church bulletins don’t usually set passions aflame, but last month, an ad in the newsletter of The Ascension Catholic Church in Chesterfield, Missouri, did just that. Placed by parishioner John Ray, the ad called to recruit “all young men back to the church to form a militia” at the Legion of Sancta Lana. Those taking up the offer would be tasked with “protecting the Holy Eucharist, our congregation, our clergy and the church grounds from violent and non-violent attacks”.

Recruits would receive instruction in military operations and Latin — a clear political signifier as the Vatican tries to prohibit Latin mass to the chagrin of the Church’s more conservative elements. The St Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the online application for the militia, which has since been taken down and disavowed by Ascension, also included references to “platoons”, “hand-to-hand combat” and even featured a sketch of the “bright white uniforms”. While Legionnaires would not serve as armed guards at the church, they “could be called upon by the […]