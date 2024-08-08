Operating theaters, bowling alleys and home cinemas: Not happy with safe rooms, the super-rich are building luxury fortresses

The uber-rich who are largely blocking effective attempts to mitigate climate change because such policies negatively impact their profits are, as this article describes, reverting to a kind of neo-medievalism by building fortresses to keep themselves safe should civil violence become a real threat to them. This is a really weird story about a really weird trend.

SHH, one of the world’s leading high net worth design studios, designed this London house with a cinema room complete with a reinforced door system to help residents “lock down” if needed. The firm say they are seeing a rise in requests of this “size and stature.” Credit: Hans Fonk

Few things appear to soothe the existential anxieties of the super-rich like a bunker designed to withstand anything short of total nuclear Armageddon. Yet it’s no longer enough for the security-conscious billionaire to stick an impenetrable safe room in the basement where it might sit empty forever. In today’s uber-prime properties, bunkers have gone seriously upmarket and hi-tech, in some cases growing to the extent that whole homes are becoming 21st century fortresses.

“We’ve seen a lot more of a focus on entertainment,” said Al Corbi, who has been at the forefront of secure luxury for 50 years as the president and founder of SAFE (Strategically Armored & Fortified Environments), based in Virginia, […]