How covid conspiracy theories led to an alarming resurgence in AIDS denialism

Anti-vaxxerism advanced by people like Joe Rogan and Robert Kennedy, Jr., has killed people, and now there is a version of this idiocy emerging concerning AIDS and HIV. Personally, I think it ought to be a felony crime with a long prison sentence to knowingly spew out this anti-vaxxer crap that has put millions at risk of their lives, and has actually killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. Of 10 unvaccinated people, 5 died → the death rate among the unvaccinated is 50%. Of 50 vaccinated people, 5 died → the death rate among the vaccinated is 10%. The data on this is absolute and unimpeachable.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been vocal in his support of anti-vaccine causes long before his current bid for president.

Credit: Ted S. Warren / AP

Several million people were listening in February when Joe Rogan falsely declared that “party drugs” were an “important factor in AIDS.” His guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, the former evolutionary biology professor turned contrarian podcaster Bret Weinstein, agreed with him: The “evidence” that AIDS is not caused by HIV is, he said, “surprisingly compelling.”

During the show, Rogan also asserted that AZT, the earliest drug used in the treatment of AIDS, killed people “quicker” than the disease itself—another claim that’s been widely repeated even though it is just as untrue.

Speaking to the biggest podcast audience in the world, the two men were promoting dangerous and false ideas—ideas that were in fact debunked and thoroughly disproved decades ago.

But it wasn’t just them. A few months later, the New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, four-time winner of the […]