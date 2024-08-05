Trump congratulates Putin on ‘great’ hostage swap

U.S. Republican nominee Donald Trump commended Russian President Vladimir Putin over a historic prisoner swap deal struck last week, suggesting the Russian leader got the better end of the agreement.
“I’d like to congratulate Vladimir Putin for having made yet another great deal. Did you see the deal we made?” Trump told a crowd of supporters at a campaign rally in Atlanta on Saturday as he criticized the Biden administration for its handling of the swap.
The former U.S. president, who is bidding for a second term in the White House amid a string of court cases against him, said the prisoner exchange led to the release of “some of the greatest killers” in the world.
“We got our people back, but boy we make some horrible, horrible deals,” Trump said. “It’s nice to say we got ’em back, but does that set a bad precedent?” he added.
In the largest prisoner swap since the end […]
Trump’s constant siding with Putin should be emphasized more! Here is a dictator who is slaughtering women and children and every civilian structure. His soldiers are dying at a huge rate and he could care less. You know, similar to how Donald Trump views things—-it’s all about him and his winning.
Americans need to wake up that this guy does not have the interests of the US at heart and all democratic nations look askance at him and his words. He’s really nuts, and we have to accept that fact. He is not a normal person and allowing him to once again run this country is truly a travesty of justice, concern for our country and the world. He must be defeated.