Criminal Trump is the only political leader in any country who is congratulating criminal Putin on making the better deal on the largest prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States since the end of the Cold War. It tells us a great deal about MAGAt worldthat he said this to a mass of MAGAt supporters and no one seems to find it weird. I certainly do.

Criminal Trump Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty

U.S. Republican nominee Donald Trump commended Russian President Vladimir Putin over a historic prisoner swap deal struck last week, suggesting the Russian leader got the better end of the agreement.

“I’d like to congratulate Vladimir Putin for having made yet another great deal. Did you see the deal we made?” Trump told a crowd of supporters at a campaign rally in Atlanta on Saturday as he criticized the Biden administration for its handling of the swap.

The former U.S. president, who is bidding for a second term in the White House amid a string of court cases against him, said the prisoner exchange led to the release of “some of the greatest killers” in the world.

“We got our people back, but boy we make some horrible, horrible deals,” Trump said. “It’s nice to say we got ’em back, but does that set a bad precedent?” he added.

In the largest prisoner swap since the end […]