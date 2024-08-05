Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, August 5th, 2024

Trump congratulates Putin on ‘great’ hostage swap

Author:     NICOLAS CAMUT
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     AUGUST 4, 2024 | 12:47 PM CET
Stephan:  

Criminal Trump is the only political leader in any country who is congratulating criminal Putin on making the better deal on the largest prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States since the end of the Cold War. It tells us a great deal about MAGAt worldthat he said this to a mass of MAGAt supporters and no one seems to find it weird. I certainly do.

Criminal Trump Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty

U.S. Republican nominee Donald Trump commended Russian President Vladimir Putin over a historic prisoner swap deal struck last week, suggesting the Russian leader got the better end of the agreement.

“I’d like to congratulate Vladimir Putin for having made yet another great deal. Did you see the deal we made?” Trump told a crowd of supporters at a campaign rally in Atlanta on Saturday as he criticized the Biden administration for its handling of the swap.

The former U.S. president, who is bidding for a second term in the White House amid a string of court cases against him, said the prisoner exchange led to the release of “some of the greatest killers” in the world.

“We got our people back, but boy we make some horrible, horrible deals,” Trump said. “It’s nice to say we got ’em back, but does that set a bad precedent?” he added.

1 Comment

  1. Terri Quint on Monday, August 5, 2024 at 7:47 am

    Trump’s constant siding with Putin should be emphasized more! Here is a dictator who is slaughtering women and children and every civilian structure. His soldiers are dying at a huge rate and he could care less. You know, similar to how Donald Trump views things—-it’s all about him and his winning.
    Americans need to wake up that this guy does not have the interests of the US at heart and all democratic nations look askance at him and his words. He’s really nuts, and we have to accept that fact. He is not a normal person and allowing him to once again run this country is truly a travesty of justice, concern for our country and the world. He must be defeated.

    Reply

