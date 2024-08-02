Antarctic temperatures soar 50 degrees above norm in long-lasting heat wave

Out of stupidity and mostly greed, the small group of people who control the gas and oil industries are destroying the Earth’s Matrix of Life. You would think that they would understand that they and their families will suffer from this as well as all the other humans, and all the other beings that make up the matrix. I guess they think their wealth will protect them. It won’t, as any one who does the research can easily ascertain. But their greed must be so great it blinds them.

Ground temperatures in East Antarctica have soared more than 50 degrees (28 Celsius) above normal in the second major heat wave to afflict the region in the past two years. This historic warm spell could persist for another 10 days and is an ominous example of the major temperature spikes this polar climate could experience more frequently in a warming world.

“This heat wave is a near-record (or record) event for the region of Antarctica it’s having the biggest impact on,” Edward Blanchard, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Washington, said in an email. “The heat wave’s large footprint is also remarkable,” as it covers a large section of East Antarctica, which makes up most of the continent.

The heat wave comes in the middle of the Antarctic winter, so temperatures are still hovering around minus-4 (minus-20 Celsius). Still, the Antarctic temperature anomaly is the largest on the globe, according to weather models.

Temperatures are expected to remain up to 36 to 50 degrees (20 to 30 Celsius) above average in parts of East Antarctica for the next 10 days. They have […]