Do Ultraprocessed Foods Harm Your Brain?

If your diet includes ultraprocessed foods, as this report outlines, research is showing you are harming your brain and increasing your chances of developing dementia late in life. What we eat becomes who we are. Make the right choices.

Credit: The New York Times

People who regularly eat processed red meat, like hot dogs, bacon, sausage, salami and bologna, have a greater risk of developing dementia later in life. That was the conclusion of preliminary research presented this week at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

The study tracked more than 130,000 adults in the United States for up to 43 years. During that period, 11,173 people developed dementia. Those who consumed about two servings of processed red meat per week had a 14 percent greater risk of developing dementia compared to those who ate fewer than three servings per month.

Eating unprocessed red meat, like steak or pork chops, did not significantly increase the risk for dementia, though people who ate it every day were more likely to report that they felt their cognition had declined than those who ate red meat less often. (The results of the study have not yet been published in a journal.)

The vast majority of processed meats are classified as “ultraprocessed foods” — products made with ingredients that […]