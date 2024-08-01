I have known John Alexander for over half a century. He is a retired Army colonel with both combat and strategic experience. I have great respect for his insights and, in this essay, he raises an existential question that I think we must answer if we are to remain a functioning democracy.

Colonel John B. Alexander, PhD USA (ret.)

Today I attended a luncheon that featured General David Petraeus as the speaker. Among things I wanted to get my copy of his new book Conflict: The Evolution of Warfare from 1945 to Ukraine autographed. That happened and I highly recommend the book. No real chance to talk, but I was able to give him a written question I hope he will consider addressing.

As an influential military strategist, Petraeus is in a position to force current and future military leaders to begin addressing what I believe is the most consequential issue facing the future of the Department of Defense. My note read, “An Existential Question- What should, or would senior military officers do if they have a POTUS, SECDEF, and other appointed officials, that do not support and defend the U.S. Constitution?”

This may sound like a worst-case scenario but could easily become reality should Trump win the election. While momentum does seem to be shifting, the election is not guaranteed. Based on Trump’s actions after losing the 2020 […]