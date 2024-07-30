Asphalt burns, delirium, body bags: extreme heat overwhelms ERs across US

The American illness Profit system is unprepared and already being overwhelmed by climate change, and we are just at the beginning of this trend.

Paramedics in Phoenix, Arizona, rush a resident to the hospital during a heatwave.

Credit: Bloomberg / Getty

In his 40 years in the emergency room, David Sklar can think of three moments in his career when he was terrified.

“One of them was when the Aids epidemic hit, the second was Covid, and now there’s this,” the Phoenix physician said, referring to his city’s unrelenting heat. Last month was the city’s hottest June on record, with temperatures averaging 97F (36C), and scientists say Phoenix is on track to experience its hottest summer on record this year.

“All three of these situations are sort of disasters, where we became overwhelmed by something that had really serious effects on a large part of our population.”

In recent months, Sklar and his colleagues have seen waves of patients coming into the ER with heatstroke, dehydration and even asphalt burns.

He described seeing several patients in a single shift with heatstroke. “Typically people aren’t talking at all, they’re just breathing and gasping and are in very bad shape,” he said of the most severe cases.

As the climate crisis intensifies and […]