World’s Richest 1% Gained $42 Trillion in a Decade: Oxfam

The G20 nations is a group of19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkey, United Kingdom and United States and the European Union. The wealth inequality of the G20 nation has become obscene, with the United States leading the pack. OxFam, a global organization that “fights inequality to end poverty and injustice,” has just issued a report on this inequality saying, “…the $42 trillion figure was nearly 36 times more than the wealth accumulated by the poorer half of the world’s population. Despite this, billionaires ‘have been paying a tax rate equivalent to less than 0.5 percent of their wealth’ across the globe.”

The world’s richest one percent increased their fortunes by a total of $42 trillion over the past decade, Oxfam said Thursday, ahead of a G20 summit in Brazil where taxing the super-rich tops the agenda.

Despite this windfall, taxes on the rich had plummeted to “historic lows”, the NGO added, warning of “obscene levels” of inequality with the rest of the world “left to scrap for crumbs”.

Brazil has made international cooperation on taxing the super-rich a priority of its presidency of the G20, a group of countries representing 80 percent of the world’s GDP.

At this week’s summit in Rio de Janeiro, the group’s finance ministers are expected to make progress on ways to raise levies on the ultra-wealthy and prevent billionaires from dodging tax systems.

The initiative involves determining methodologies to tax billionaires and other high-income earners.

The proposal is due to be fiercely debated at the summit on Thursday and Friday, with France, Spain, South Africa, […]