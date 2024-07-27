Key Facts About Americans and Guns

The leading cause of death for children 17 and under is a bullet in their body. It is one of the most outstanding manifestations of America’s gun psychosis. A mentality distinct from any other country in the world. No other nation not in active war has the kind of killing that goes on in the United States. What are the real facts about how Americans currently look at guns. It is hard to get objectively verifiable data on this subject because of the emotions it evokes. Pew Research, a reliable fact-based research organization, however, provides us with some real answers.

Guns are deeply ingrained in American society and the nation’s political debates.

The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms, and about a third of U.S. adults say they personally own a gun. At the same time, in response to concerns such as rising gun death rates and mass shootings, the U.S. surgeon general has taken the unprecedented step of declaring gun violence a public health crisis.

Here are some key findings about Americans’ views of gun ownership, gun policy and other subjects, drawn from Pew Research Center surveys.

About four-in-ten U.S. adults say they live in a household with a gun, including 32% who say they personally own one, according to a Center survey conducted in June 2023. These numbers are virtually unchanged since the last time we asked this question in 2021.

There are differences in gun ownership rates by political affiliation, gender, community type and other factors.