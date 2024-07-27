Guns are deeply ingrained in American society and the nation’s political debates.
The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms, and about a third of U.S. adults say they personally own a gun. At the same time, in response to concerns such as rising gun death rates and mass shootings, the U.S. surgeon general has taken the unprecedented step of declaring gun violence a public health crisis.
Here are some key findings about Americans’ views of gun ownership, gun policy and other subjects, drawn from Pew Research Center surveys.
About four-in-ten U.S. adults say they live in a household with a gun, including 32% who say they personally own one, according to a Center survey conducted in June 2023. These numbers are virtually unchanged since the last time we asked this question in 2021.
There are differences in gun ownership rates by political affiliation, gender, community type and other factors.
- Party: 45% of Republicans and […]
Want to change this dynamic? Stop supporting the global empire. Our war making abroad is directly tied to gun ownership at home. The population is well aware that it is being lied to and manipulated by government officials and the so called free press. It is why trust in institutions has dropped. People reserve the right to protect themselves from institutions which they do not believe function in their best interest. Want change? Think and act outside of the box.