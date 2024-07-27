JD Vance, Menstrual Surveillance Hawk

If you are a woman how would you feel about your state government, or even the federal government, monitoring your menstrual cycle? Criminal Trump’s Frankenstein signed a bill

JD Vance, criminal Trump’s Frankenstein Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty

This spring, HHS finalized new regulations under HIPAA to limit law enforcement access to medical records tied to reproductive health. The rule was first proposed in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision as a way to limit the ability of state and local law enforcement agencies to access medical records to stymie or criminalize access to legal reproductive health services, most specifically abortions, but not only abortions. It also applies to contraception and the full range of other endangered reproductive care.

So for instance, consider the ability of a woman from an abortion-ban state to travel to another state to get a legal abortion, or her ability to receive legal abortion drugs through the mail. The news has been filled with proposed or actual laws which would attempt to restrict travel to receive abortions in other states, charge those who travel or criminalize those who might facilitate such travel or facilitate the legal shipment of prescribed abortion drugs through the […]