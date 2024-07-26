J.D. Vance Endorsed Book That Calls Progressives “Unhumans” and Praises Jan. 6 Rioters

J.D. Vance is one of the weirdest people in the history of American politics. Spend a few moments Googling his quotes, and what he believes. The Republican Party in 2024 is running a crook and a weirdo, and in Project 2025 they tell you exactly what they have in mind for your future. It strikes me as one of the most bizarre tickets any country has ever seen.

J.D. Vance Credit: Julia Nikhinson / AP



During his acceptance speech at the Republican convention last week, Sen. J.D. Vance, the GOP vice presidential candidate, praised Donald Trump’s call for “unity.” But this year, Vance endorsed a new book co-written by a far-right conspiracy-monger that calls progressives “unhumans” and claims they are waging an “Irregular Communist Revolution” against American civilization.

The book, Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (and How to Crush Them), was written by Jack Posobiec and Joshua Lisec. Posobiec is a well-known alt-right agitator and conservative media personality who promoted the bonkers Pizzagate conspiracy theory. Lisec is a professional ghostwriter. And their book professes to be a history of communist and leftist revolutionary abuses over the decades—but with a twist. They claim, “For as long as there have been beauty and truth, love and life, there have also been the ugly liars who hate and kill.” And these “people of anti-civilization” have always gone by different names: communists, socialists, leftists, and progressives. The pair contend […]