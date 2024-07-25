Oil Billionaires Bet on Trump’s Energy Agenda

In this article in the Murdoch-owned fascist Wall Street Journal you see how blatant corruption in the United States has become, and how criminal Trump and his varlet J.D. Vance have openly whored themselves to the oil billionaires.

Donald Trump and Harold Hamm, the billionaire founder of Continental Resources, at a 2019 shale energy conference in Pittsburgh. Credit: Leah Millis / Reuters

As Donald Trump accepted the GOP presidential nomination last Thursday, he reminded the megawealthy coterie of oil tycoons backing him why he is their man.

“We have more liquid gold under our feet than any other country by far, we are a nation that has the opportunity to make an absolute fortune with its energy,” Trump said during his prime-time address.

The speech was music to the ears of oil billionaires Harold Hamm of Continental Resources, Kelcy Warren of Energy Transfer, Jeffery Hildebrand of Hilcorp, and George Bishop of GeoSouthern Energy. Since March, they, together with their spouses and companies, have contributed at least $9.9 million to Trump-aligned committees and the Republican National Committee, according to Federal Election Commission data.

Those donations make the magnates among some of Trump’s biggest donors and represent an increase from past election cycles. Their contributions and those of another oil billionaire, Tim Dunn of CrownRock, topped $16 million since October, compared with the more than $20 million the tycoons donated […]