How Americans View National, Local and Personal Energy Choices

The tragic reality of the MAGAt cult that supports criminal Trump and his varlet Vance is that they have been conned by Trump and other leaders in the cult to not believe in the reality of climate change, as reflected by their sharp decline of support for non-polluting energy. Sadly, even Democrats have been influenced by this humanity threatening thinking, as you can see in this Pew Research Center research. I hate doing these stories, but SR is about trends shaping the future. And this is our future.

The planet’s continued streak of record heat has spurred calls for action by scientists and global leaders. Meanwhile, in the United States, energy development policy is being hotly debated on the national and local levels this election year. How do Americans feel about U.S. energy policy options, and what steps are they willing to take in their own lives to reduce carbon emissions? A new Pew Research Center survey takes a look.

Among the major findings:

There’s been a decline in the breadth of support for wind and solar power. The shares who favor expanding solar and wind power farms are down 12 percentage points and 11 points, respectively, since 2020, driven by sharp drops in support among Republicans.

Interest in buying an electric vehicle (EV) is lower than a year ago. Today, 29% of Americans say they would consider an EV for their next purchase, down from 38% in 2023.

Still, a majority of Americans (63%) support the goal of the U.S. taking steps to become carbon neutral by 2050. When asked which is the greater priority, far more Americans continue to say the country should focus on developing renewable energy than fossil fuel sources (65% vs. […]