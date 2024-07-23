What Would a Harris Presidency Mean for the Climate?

After weeks of intense media speculation and sustained pressure from Democratic lawmakers, major donors and senior advisors, President Joe Biden has announced that he is bowing out of the presidential race. He is the first sitting president to step aside so close to Election Day. “I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus entirely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a letter on Sunday.
He endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, to take his place. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” he said in another statement. Not long after, Harris announced via the Biden campaign that she intends to run for president. “I am honored to have the president’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she said.
Ah, serenity is beginning to sink in! There are so many positive feelings with Kamala Harris and the Dems coalescing around her that a feeling of victory is definitely present! Not to worry, she’s a smart woman who loves this country—not herself and making money off the job! She will see to it that Biden’s work toward climate control will go through!!! Not to fear. She is way smarter than Trump—-you can’t even use the word ‘smart’ in the same sentence with Trump. She will do the right thing because she loves this country, has worked hard all her life and earned every second of her success. No one gave her anything and she didn’t steal anything!!! The thought of a Trump presidency gives most people the jitters and major fear and, thank goodness, we have Kamala to save the country!