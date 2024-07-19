‘There are no guardrails’: Supreme Court empowers cities to take tougher steps to police homelessness

One of the outcomes of the grotesque wealth inequality in the United States has been the massive increase in homeless people. In many American cities, if you walk the streets of the city or look in the parks or along the highways you see thousands of men and women who have been reduced to living in a tent or a wooden box. It has become something that defines American cities and that visitors from Europe, the Nordic countries, or Asia find so appalling it is one of the major memories they take away from a visit to this country. I just got an email from a reader who lives in Norway telling me he had read about this, but found it hard to believe how bad it actually was, asking me, “Why are your city, state, and federal governments doing so little to help theses desperate people?” The answer, of course, is that to politicians, especially MAGAt politicians, financed by the uber-rich the poor are nothing but peasants whose wellbeing is of little interest to them.

Frank, a homeless man, sits in his tent with a river view on June 5, 2021, in Portland, Oregon. Credit: Paula Bronstein / AP

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — The Supreme Court has granted mayors broad powers to combat the homelessness crisis, including by jailing people for sleeping outside. Now, leaders along the West Coast must decide how far they’re willing to go.

The Grants Pass v. Johnson ruling last month will have major ramifications everywhere from Northeast cities struggling with a deluge of migrants to Sun Belt boom towns facing huge shortages of affordable housing. But the effect is most dramatic along the West Coast, where lower court rulings had severely limited city officials’ authority to clear encampments even as the region became the epicenter of a national homelessness crisis.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed captured the frustration among many Democratic mayors when she praised the conservative-majority Supreme Court’s ruling.

“Those who refuse our help or those who already have shelter will not […]