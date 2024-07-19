Elon Musk and Peter Thiel’s War on Democracy

Elon Musk and entrepreneur and investor David Sacks reportedly held a secret billionaire dinner party in Hollywood last month. Its purpose: to defeat Joe Biden and reinstall Donald Trump in the White House. The guest list included Peter Thiel, Rupert Murdoch, Michael Milken, Travis Kalanick, and Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s Treasury secretary.
Meanwhile, Musk is turning up the volume and frequency of his anti-Biden harangues on his X platform.
Since January, Musk has posted about Biden at least seven times a month, attacking the president for everything from his age to his policies on immigration and health. Last month, Musk posted on X that Biden “obviously barely knows what’s going on” and that “He is just a tragic front for a far left political machine.”
So far this year, Musk has posted more than 20 times in favor of Trump, arguing that he’s a victim of media and prosecutorial bias in the
100% agree with you. These men are sick. Sick with the disease called greed and power, mostly greed. If people want to know what a dictatorship looks like they should look to Russia and N. Korea. All the money and power goes to a very few and most freedoms get taken away. The younger generations have no idea how good they have it and the liberties they have because of the older generations. I hope they find it in them to go out and vote, their future is in their hands.