Elon Musk and Peter Thiel’s War on Democracy

Elon Musk and Peter Thiel are explicitly trying end democracy in the United States. They have been joined by other billionaires, but they are the main villains in this naked attempt to end our democracy. What can you do. If you are on X delete and stop. If you own a Tesla, sell it. These men are villains who seek to change and degrade your life and the lives of your children forever, make no mistake about that.

Elon Musk (left) and Peter Thiel Credit: AP / Adobe Stock, graphic by Truthdig

Elon Musk and entrepreneur and investor David Sacks reportedly held a secret billionaire dinner party in Hollywood last month. Its purpose: to defeat Joe Biden and reinstall Donald Trump in the White House. The guest list included Peter Thiel, Rupert Murdoch, Michael Milken, Travis Kalanick, and Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s Treasury secretary.

Meanwhile, Musk is turning up the volume and frequency of his anti-Biden harangues on his X platform.

Since January, Musk has posted about Biden at least seven times a month, attacking the president for everything from his age to his policies on immigration and health. Last month, Musk posted on X that Biden “obviously barely knows what’s going on” and that “He is just a tragic front for a far left political machine.”

So far this year, Musk has posted more than 20 times in favor of Trump, arguing that he’s a victim of media and prosecutorial bias in the