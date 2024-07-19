Billionaires Take Sides as Turbulent Presidential Race Heats Up

The US presidential election has seen a wave of unprecedented events, but one constant has been donor money pouring into campaign coffers.

Since surviving an assassination attempt on Saturday, former President Donald Trump has received a cascade of money, capped by billionaire Elon Musk’s pledge to donate $45 million a month to a super political action committee that aims to pay for Trump’s ground game in battleground states.

Despite a disastrous performance at the first presidential debate that caused murmurs that he should step aside to mount to a chorus, President Joe Biden raised $38 million from the day of the debate to the end of June for his campaign and party. Democratic mega donors also rallied to support him. Hedge fund manager George Soros donated $5 million to Future Forward PAC, the main super PAC backing Biden the day after the debate. Former Google chief executive officer Eric Schmidt and real estate developer Herbert Simon made six-figure donations to Biden’s campaign and the Democratic Party in recent weeks.

However, others, like Netflix Inc.’s Reed Hastings, say they’ll withhold funds unless there’s another […]