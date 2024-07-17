California needs a million EV charging stations — but that’s ‘unlikely’ and ‘unrealistic’

Charging is the major obstacle to ending the carbon era. I have been telling you for several years now that the gas station model for EV charging isn’t going to work. The major roads need to be built to charge the vehicles that drive over them. Not every road, just the bigger ones. It will be cheaper and much easier to do.

California will have to build public charging stations at an unprecedented — and some experts say unrealistic — pace to meet the needs of the 7 million electric cars expected on its roads in less than seven years.

The sheer scale of the buildout has alarmed many experts and lawmakers, who fear that the state won’t be prepared as Californians purchase more electric cars.

A million public chargers are needed in California by the end of 2030, according to the state’s projections — almost 10 times more than the number available to drivers in December. To meet that target, 129,000 new stations — more than seven times the current pace — must be built every year for the next seven years. Then the pace would have to accelerate again to reach a target of 2.1 million chargers in 2035.

A robust network of public chargers — akin to the state’s more than 8,000 gas stations — is essential to ensure that drivers will have the confidence to purchase electric vehicles over the next several years.

“It is very unlikely that we will hit our goals, and to be completely frank, the EV […]