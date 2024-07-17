10 facts about Republicans in the U.S.

The MAGAt Party: overwhelmingly White, less educated, frightened by immigration, incapable of understanding economics, and hostile to those who don’t think as they do, or look as they do. We are two countries in a single nation.

As Republicans prepare to open their national convention in Milwaukee and renominate Donald Trump for president, here are some key facts about the roughly half of registered voters who identify with or lean toward the party, according to Pew Research Center data.

How we did this

Republican voters are overwhelmingly White, though less so than in the past. About eight-in-ten Republican voters (79%) are non-Hispanic White, down from 93% nearly two decades ago. Still, Hispanic, Black and Asian voters together make up a much smaller share of Republican voters than Democratic voters (15% vs. 39%).

About two-thirds of Republican voters (64%) do not have a four-year college degree – modestly higher than the share among all U.S. voters (60%).

Overall, about half of Republican voters (51%) are White adults without a college degree, making them the single largest bloc within the party when looking at race, ethnicity and education together. By comparison, White adults without a college degree account for 38% of U.S. voters overall.

Republican voters are older than voters overall. About two-thirds of Republican voters (65%) are ages 50 and older, compared with 59% […]