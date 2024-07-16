The Supreme Court Just Limited Federal Power. Health Care Is Feeling the Shockwaves.

A landmark Supreme Court decision that reins in federal agencies’ authority is expected to hold dramatic consequences for the nation’s health care system, calling into question government rules on anything from consumer protections for patients to drug safety to nursing home care.
The June 28 decision overturns a 1984 precedent that said courts should give deference to federal agencies in legal challenges over their regulatory or scientific decisions. Instead of giving priority to agencies, courts will now exercise their own independent judgment about what Congress intended when drafting a particular law.
The ruling will likely have seismic ramifications for health policy. A flood of litigation — with plaintiffs like small businesses, drugmakers, and hospitals challenging regulations they say aren’t […]
This Supreme Court decision will force Congress to do it’s job, which is to clarify the law. Sadly, Congress has been so dysfunctional as to run away from clarification as members don’t want to be pined down to specific policy positions. The American people will discover just how dysfunctional their so called representatives are. It is this gap which the courts will fill and they will be happy to do so.
Another nail in the coffin of good government and protecting society. So when did justices becomes scientists, doctors, climate change experts, etc. etc. ? Now I hope that Americans will finally realize how important electing a good, honest president really is! This is what happened when Trump was elected and we will suffer for years to come, possibly losing our democracy. There is no doubt that we WILL lose our democracy should he be re-elected! The designation of these conservative justices and most MAGA people as christofascists is right on the mark! This was never the intention of the Founding Fathers, but they never saw how social medial, dishonest media reporting the news, and the greed with which Trump and his minions have for themselves! The US is in the greatest trouble ever if Trump is re-elected.
