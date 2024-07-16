The Supreme Court Just Limited Federal Power. Health Care Is Feeling the Shockwaves.

What stands out for me about the christofascist cabal that dominates the Supreme Court is their commitment to ideology over social wellbeing. I don’t know any of them personally so I’m not sure whether it is that they aren’t intelligent enough to understand what they are doing, or whether it is they just don’t give a damn about the wellbeing of American society and the individuals and families that make it up. This article illustrates the point I am making.

The Supreme Court’s June 28 decision overturned a 1984 precedent that said courts should give deference to federal agencies in legal challenges over their regulatory or scientific decisions. Instead, courts will exercise their independent judgment about what Congress intended when drafting a particular law. Credit: Al Drago / Bloomberg / Getty

A landmark Supreme Court decision that reins in federal agencies’ authority is expected to hold dramatic consequences for the nation’s health care system, calling into question government rules on anything from consumer protections for patients to drug safety to nursing home care.

The June 28 decision overturns a 1984 precedent that said courts should give deference to federal agencies in legal challenges over their regulatory or scientific decisions. Instead of giving priority to agencies, courts will now exercise their own independent judgment about what Congress intended when drafting a particular law.

The ruling will likely have seismic ramifications for health policy. A flood of litigation — with plaintiffs like small businesses, drugmakers, and hospitals challenging regulations they say aren’t […]