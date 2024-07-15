‘He was a Republican’: Juan Williams reminds Fox News that Trump shooter wasn’t a Dem

Fox News contributor Juan Williams reminded his colleagues that the man who allegedly attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump was a Republican.
“I mean, it’s not only when you think about the president, former President Trump, but also the people in the audience, the people who died, and you understand the danger,” Williams explained during a panel discussion on Fox News Sunday. “It just makes you feel like the country is, the level of political polarization in the country is at a danger point.”
“It’s, I think, a reflection of the divisions within the United States today, not only liberal, conservative, but also on the extremes,” he continued. “This young man, they say he’s a Republican.”
Williams said he found the scenario puzzling.
“The whole thing is just like, especially with the Internet, I think the Internet feeds a lot of the extremism that we’re experiencing in the country, drives people,” he explained. “The politics of grievance, anger, all the conspiracy theories.”
“We’re talking about the […]
We are a very sick society indeed. Both major parties are only interested in single party rule. They don’t even hide it. All you have to do is just ask them. Both major parties are addicted to power and not interested in sharing. Something supposed to be learned by the time you are 5 years old. In addition, our media is very sick as well. In listening to a report on the assassination attempt on NPR this morning the reporter stated people are “very fluid in their ideology”. As if you could go from being a Democrat on one day, a Republican on another day, and an assassin on a third day. These reporters don’t even know how stupid they sound.
It was always Trump who encouraged violence. Remember when he first ran and wanted his audience at rallies to beat up people and if they went to jail, he would bail them out? Sure, that cheapskate wouldn’t bail anyone out! But his rhetoric has always been violent and now it turns on him. Have people already forgotten his “American carnage” inaugural speech? It was the most horrifying inaugural address I have ever heard! It was scary and sick! And he ran his presidency like that having regularly to be reined in by his staff for his ugly, violent plans to attack countries. Voters have to wake up and not feel sorry for him and vote for him! He doesn’t deserve our votes because he does not have the US’s interest at heart—-only his own interests and how much power and money he can acquire. Biden is the answer because his last 3 and a half years have shown what he can do and does for this country that made them safer, healthier, more prosperous, and regaled by all of Europe! You would never hear that about Trump and Europe is terrified, given his propensities, that he might win again. Please, do the right thing and vote for Biden.
The Southern Poverty Law Center provides FREE bullying kits for schools, just for the asking. Reporters interviewed a fellow student who said the young man was constantly bullied and ate lunch alone. I learned his parents are counselors, yet Dad had the gun in the house available to this troubled young man, who obviously was into “hunting”.
I am attempting to start a survey in all papers throughout the nation where folks express by Party Affiliation including Green and Independent, how many “random acts of kindness” they did that day. And see which party is the kindest. Double the points if they do the act of kindness for a person of the “other” party. I think this should be a “Thing”. I have already contacted the Trading Post in our community here in Medina, OH asking them to put something together. Friends in Texas and Virginia have agreed to pass it along. How about you?
