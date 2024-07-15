‘He was a Republican’: Juan Williams reminds Fox News that Trump shooter wasn’t a Dem

Fox News, and NBC News report that Thomas Matthew Crooks who attempted to assassinate criminal Trump was a registered Republican.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the Republican gunman who tried to assassinate Donald Trump. Credit: The New York Post

Fox News contributor Juan Williams reminded his colleagues that the man who allegedly attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump was a Republican.

“I mean, it’s not only when you think about the president, former President Trump, but also the people in the audience, the people who died, and you understand the danger,” Williams explained during a panel discussion on Fox News Sunday. “It just makes you feel like the country is, the level of political polarization in the country is at a danger point.”

“It’s, I think, a reflection of the divisions within the United States today, not only liberal, conservative, but also on the extremes,” he continued. “This young man, they say he’s a Republican.”

Williams said he found the scenario puzzling.

“The whole thing is just like, especially with the Internet, I think the Internet feeds a lot of the extremism that we’re experiencing in the country, drives people,” he explained. “The politics of grievance, anger, all the conspiracy theories.”

“We’re talking about the […]