Going Undercover in the Incel Movement

One of the foundational groups in MAGAt world are White men who can’t find a woman willing to have sex with them. It is that basic. As Sian Norris, the author of this article says, “Through my research I discovered that many incels believe in the far-right Great Replacement conspiracy theory which, they claim, is fueled by women’s reproductive rights, leading to extreme anti-abortion content. The baseless theory believes white people are being ‘replaced’ by migrant people, with that replacement aided by feminists repressing the white birth rate with abortion and contraception.” The United States has a a very real problem with White men who want only Hand Maidens, and loathe the idea of gender equality. I find it very strange how many White women either don’t get this or want to be Hand Maidens.

Editor’s Note: This excerpt from the book “Bodies Under Siege” includes extreme racist and misogynistic language, and descriptions of men’s violence against women and girls.

In the run-up to the 2016 U.S. election, the Red Pill subreddit, an online group of men’s rights activists, became increasingly politicised, helping to catapult the ‘alpha male’ Trump into the White House. Once in power, Trump met his voters’ male supremacist demands by weakening protections against domestic abuse and sexual violence, and appointed a Supreme Court that would ultimately end the right to nationwide safe, legal abortion.

But the Red Pill is not the only online subculture to bring together violent misogyny, conspiracy theories, and far-right beliefs that dreamed of pure male entitlement and an end to women’s rights. Perhaps the most extreme example is the incel group — another forum that started on Reddit and now flourishes on other platforms, such as incel.net and incel.is.

Incel stands for involuntary celibates: a group of men and boys who feel sexually rejected by […]