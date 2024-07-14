Project 2025: The Right’s Dystopian Plan to Dismantle Civil Rights and What It Means for Women

If you read Project 2025, what you see is how incredibly sexist it is. It tells one a lot about the psychology of the men who wrote this document. They clearly do not see women as equals. Any woman who votes for any MAGAt republican, from Trump down to local officials, is either too ignorant, not bright enough to comprehend what these people are about, or desirous of being reduced to a hand maid. Because that is what this document is advocating; a return to the Make Room for Daddy 1950s television series.

Wealthy right-wing think tank The Heritage Foundation has published a detailed plan for the next Republican president to use the executive branch of the federal government to attack the rights of women, LGBTQ people and the BIPOC community, by eliminating the agencies and offices responsible for enforcing civil rights laws and placing trained right-wing ideologues in staff positions throughout the federal government.

Called the 2025 Presidential Transition Project—or “Project 2025,” for short—the plan has “four pillars”:

an 887-page policy agenda, a presidential personnel database of vetted conservatives, a Presidential Administration Academy to train these people to achieve the Project 2025 policy agenda, and a 180-day playbook, which is what they hope to achieve in the first 180 days if Trump takes office in January 2025.

To develop this plan, the Heritage Foundation organized a broad coalition of over 90 conservative organizations—a who’s-who of groups that have led attacks on reproductive rights and bodily autonomy, gender studies, the Equal Rights Amendment and #MeToo initiatives.

The coalition includes Concerned Women for America, the Independent Women’s Forum, the Eagle Forum, the Susan B. Anthony Foundation, Moms for Liberty, AAPLOG (the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists), Students for Life of America, Alliance Defending […]