Project 2025: The myths and the facts

In talk about what a second presidential term for Donald Trump might bring, one name has become the shorthand for all the horrifying things that might await: Project 2025.
It’s been called “authoritarian” and “dystopian.” It’s the talk of TikTok. Some Democrats see it as the ace in the hole that could save President Joe Biden’s struggling reelection campaign. But Trump is now claiming, implausibly, to know nothing about it.
So what is it?
Project 2025 is the conservative movement’s detailed and specific plan for what the next Republican president should do with his power, including its preparation to put that plan into action. Basically, it’s an attempt to make the second Trump term way more organized and effective than the first.
Organized by the right-wing think tank the Heritage Foundation and advised by more than 100 conservative groups, Project 2025 has put forth a 922-page list of policy recommendations, going agency by agency in the federal government.
It is not a pie-in-the-sky policy agenda full of bold but empty promises. It is crafted to be a list of things the next president’s […]
If the Dems don’t knock themselves out to inform Americans what Trump and his minions have planned for the US, then they deserve to lose the presidency. While Trump claims he knows nothing about Project 2025, in many of his rallies, he brings up exact plans from the Project as to what he is going to do; i.e. take over the DOJ and prosecute those who are against him, fire 50,000 Federal employees and replace them with MAGA supporters, and many other items right there in the Project 2025! Besides becoming a Third World country if he is elected, it will also be a totalitarian country with many people imprisoned, dying of diseases because of lack of proper health care, more homeless people, and an economy that will continue to worsen. Americans, it’s time to wake up to what we are facing. Biden may be old, but so is Trump, but Biden cares about us, the American people, not his power. Everything he has done in the last 3 and a half years is for our betterment. Remember that! Trump made huge amounts of money off his presidency and only cares about what’s it it for him: power and money! Terri Quint