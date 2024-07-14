15 GOP Governors Are Refusing Free Summer Meals for School Kids

This story is so absolutely typical of MAGAt public officials, who from Trump on down don’t give a damn about the wellbeing of families or children. It made me very angry just to read it. How could any honorable public official not want to see children fed properly? Yet the MAGAts do it over and over; it is one of the reasons the quality of life in the States they control is always inferior to the quality of life in states controlled by Democrats. But, at the end of the day, the people of those states vote these wretches into office again and again. We are culturally two countries.

When I spoke to Mandi Remington in late January, she had $7 in her bank account and had run out of milk. At times like these, which happen toward the end of most months, she cobbles together “stone soup” from what’s in the house, she said, or feeds her three children and then makes her own meal from whatever is left on their plates.

So when she found out that Iowa, where she lives in Iowa City, is among the 15 states that decided not to participate in Summer EBT, a new federal food program that would have sent her $40 a month per child while they were out of school, “it was extremely frustrating,” she said. As a single parent who doesn’t receive child support, Remington struggles to make ends meet. Her $55,000 annual salary as a medical records clerk at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics “does not leave much leftover for gas in the car […]