China building two-thirds of world’s wind and solar projects

Almost no one in the general media or Congress seems to understand how China is governed. Everyone says it is communist. In actuality, it is not. What China has done is recreate the Mandarian system that consolidated China and governed it from about 1115 CE to about 1911/12. The Mandarin system was a central bureaucracy of highly educated civil servants. I can tell you from personal experience having been to China and having met and talked with high-ranking Chinese government officials, as well as having been senior staff in two U.S. Administrations, that the Chinese officials are smarter, better educated, and far more capable of long-term planning than anybody but a very few members of the U.S. Congress. And nothing is making this clearer than how quickly the Chinese are leaving the carbon era. Meanwhile, in stark contrast, criminal Trump is speaking out against non-carbon energy technologies and screaming “drill bay drill.” I think he is just to stupid and self-centered to think long-term. Biden has certainly tried to do better but the corruption of the Congress by the carbon industries has sabotaged much of what his administration has tried to do. As a result as this article describes we are woefully behind the Chinese, and we are going to pay a big price for that.

The amount of wind and solar power under construction in China is now nearly twice as much as the rest of the world combined, a report has found.

Research published on Thursday by Global Energy Monitor (GEM), an NGO, found that China has 180 gigawatts (GW) of utility-scale solar power under construction and 159GW of wind power. That brings the total of wind and solar power under construction to 339GW, well ahead of the 40GW under construction in the US.

The researchers only looked at solar farms with a capacity of 20MW or more, which feed directly into the grid. That means that the total volume of solar power in China could be much higher, as small scale solar farms account for about 40% of China’s solar capacity.

The findings underscore China’s leading position in global renewable energy production at a time when the US is increasingly worried about Chinese overcapacity and dumping, particularly in the solar industry.

China has experienced a boom in renewables in recent years, encouraged by strong government support. Xi Jinping, China’s president, has stressed the need for “new quality productive forces”, a slogan which […]