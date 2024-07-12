Donald Trump is Unfit to Lead

Next week, for the third time in eight years, Donald Trump will be nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate for president of the United States. A once great political party now serves the interests of one man, a man as demonstrably unsuited for the office of president as any to run in the long history of the Republic, a man whose values, temperament, ideas and language are directly opposed to so much of what has made this country great.
It is a chilling choice against this national moment. For more than two decades, large majorities of Americans have said they are dissatisfied with the direction of the country, and the post-Covid era of stubborn inflation, high interest rates, social division and political stagnation has left many voters even more frustrated and despondent.
The Republican Party once pursued electoral power in service to solutions for such problems, to building “the shining city on a hill,” as Ronald Reagan liked to say. Its vision of the United States — embodied in principled public servants like George H.W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney — was rooted […]
I totally agree with you, Stephan, and would add that this person should be fined and put in jail for the things he has already done. He is a terrorist in my view of things, and would be a person who would leed us into disaster, no matter what subject one is talking about. H has already said he would rather have a Dictatorship than a Presidency in our country. He is not fit for any government role!
Agreed! Fully..Thank you for posting this story.
The most frightening thing is happening—-big stars from Hollywood and a number of Dems in Congress have decided that Biden has to step down—-mainly from a poor debate. But last night he was right on with the press conference and handled everything well, clearly, and accurately! There is NO ONE right now in the Democratic Party who can beat Trump! Period!!! It’s late in the campaign, too late to really promote someone else who has no record in a large sense of leadership or accomplishments. Biden has been a great president. Sure, he’s slower, but honest, smart, is adored by those in NATO and leaders around the world. Why doesn’t American adore him as well? Look at the alternative—-Trump! Everything that can be wrong about someone, Trump fits the bill. How many editorial boards have come out stating that Trump is unfit to serve! They don’t say that about Biden; they say he’s old! So what? He’s doing a remarkable job nationally, internationally, and is honest and loves this country with no ulterior motives like Trump who only loves himself. America, wake up! You replace Biden and that candidate will absolutely lose because the money is going to Trump because he promises tax cuts to the wealthiest and his little minions are in a cult and don’t know better, even though Biden made their lives better! Think before you push Biden out!