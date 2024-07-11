‘Thought It Was a Joke’: Bullets Now For Sale in Vending Machines in 3 GOP-Led States

Planning to kill someone but a little short of ammunition? No problem if you live in Texas, Oklahoma, or Alabama. Just go to the nearby vending machine and you can buy all the bullets you need. Yes, in those three MAGAt controlled states, and soon to be other Red States, you can buy ammunition along with some milk and lettuce when you are shopping at a local store. The United States already the only country in the world where the largest cause of death of children under 17 is a bullet in their bodies, has now become the only nation where you can buy bullets from vending machines.

Ammunition vending machine Credit: Common Dreams

A Texas-based company has developed vending machines that sell bullets and installed them at a handful of grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, and Alabama, with plans for expansion into other states, according to news reports this week.

The machines, produced by American Rounds, based in the Dallas area, use artificial intelligence to verify the age of buyers, who must be 21 to purchase the shotgun, rifle, and handgun bullets on offer.

There are few federal regulations on the sale of ammunition, and only a small number of states have their own tougher laws.

The vending machines are “likely to stoke controversy,” Newsweek reported, while Gizmodo called their spread a “questionable new trend.” Social media users wrote that the idea of vending machines for bullets was “insane”, “horrible,” and “beyond sick.”

“In some states, you can now walk into a grocery store and buy bullets from a vending machine as if you were ordering a candy bar or a soda,” Gizmodo reported, though it explained that the process was “slightly […]