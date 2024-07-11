Josh Hawley Says Quiet Part Out Loud on Christian Nationalism

The person Missouri voters put into office as one of their senators, Josh Hawley, has come out and said it. So have Marjories Talor Greene and Lauren Boebert. They, and others who have not spoken out yet, want to make Christianity the official religion of the United States, and to breach the firewall between church and state that was so important to the Founders. And, if you read Project 2025 , and I urge you to do so, you will see that imposing religious orthodoxy on the United States is just one of the nightmares the MAGAt (formerly Republican) Party will force on the nation if Trump is elected. I look at the polls, and I think, Americans stand on a precipice, and if the country falls into that abyss by electing Trump, by this time next year none of us will recognize the country in which we will be living.

Explicit christofascist Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri Credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

At the fourth National Conservatism Conference, known as NatCon 4, Senator Josh Hawley saw fit to tell the audience exactly what he stands for—and it’s Christian nationalism.

“Some will say I’m calling America a Christian nation. And so I am. Some will say I’m advocating Christian nationalism. And so I do. My question is: Is there any other kind worth having?” Hawley said at the conference’s gala dinner Monday night.

The Missouri Republican defended his statement by claiming that American democracy was founded by Christian nationalism, which is also America’s political tradition. He also spoke of replacing the Pride flag on federal buildings with the words “In God We Trust.”

To his credit, Hawley did offer some unexpected suggestions in his speech, such as rejecting “blood and soil” authoritarianism and calling on Republicans to support unions (though not public-sector unions). But Hawley has given unions some token support and praise before, and it has never been backed up […]