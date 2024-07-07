US Gets More Offshore Wind Farms And A New WIV, To Boot

Here is some good news about the advancement of offshore wind, and evidence that the lies promoted by the petroleum industries are nothing more than their usual lies to stop the transition out of the carbon era. Wind power is not harming whales.

The pace of the US offshore wind industry is picking up, despite years of opposition fueled by fossil energy interests.

Credit: CleanTechnica

The US offshore wind industry has faced some choppy waters in past years, including demonstrably false accusations of whale-killing and the impact of a maritime law dating back to 1920. Nevertheless, the clouds are clearing. Somewhat ironically, much of the new offshore activity is taking place hard by former President Trump’s old stomping grounds, in the waters of New York and New Jersey.

Offshore Wind Turbines Are Not Killing All Your Whales

The false whale-killing accusations have featured prominently in the activities of local anti-wind groups in New Jersey, though reporters and other observers note that out-of-state fossil energy stakeholders are also at work, including a web of activity supported by the Delaware-based organization Caesar Rodney Institute.

In February of 2023, for example, the news and analysis organization Governing: The Future of States and Localities observed that some of the local opposition groups were “funded by pro-fossil fuel organizations.” Governing pointed out that the group Protect Our Coast New Jersey “solicits donations on […]