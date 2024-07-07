Trump’s Bizarre Culture War Rhetoric Is Eroding Public Support for Clean Energy

If convicted felon and rapist Trump wins the election you may be sure that the United States will be woefully and miserably unprepared for climate change. Criminal Trump is not smart enough to understand the realities of climate change, and he has whored himself to the carbon industries to get them to give his campaign millions of dollars. If he becomes President again millions of Americans will face complete disruption of their lives misery and death.

The convicted former president speaks at Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake, Virginia, on June 28. Credit: Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/ZUMA

When Donald Trump embarked upon a lengthy complaint at a recent rally about how long it takes to wash his “beautiful luxuriant hair” due to his shower’s low water pressure, he highlighted the expanding assault he and Republicans are launching against even the most obscure environmental policies—a push that’s starting to influence voters.

In his bid to return to the White House, Trump has branded Joe Biden’s attempt to advance electric cars in the US “lunacy,” claiming such vehicles do not work in the cold and that their supporters should “rot in hell.” He’s called offshore wind turbines “horrible,” falsely linking them to the death of whales, while promising to scrap incentives for both wind and electric cars.

But the former US president and convicted felon, who has openly solicited donations from oil and gas executives in order to follow industry-friendly priorities if re-elected, has also spearheaded a much broader attack on a range of mundane rules […]