The Bidens Can’t Let Go

It is my view that Biden should retire on his laurels which are many, but not the relevant point. This election is not about his ego or his family’s egos; it is about whether the United States remains a democracy. Biden’s answer to George Stephanopoulos’ question about how, given what he knows will happen if criminal Trump wins, he will feel if he loses — I’ll feel I did my best — is appallingly egotistical, and grossly inappropriate and inadequate at this juncture of our nation’s history. If Trump is not defeated, and the MAGAt Party (formerly the Republican Party) is not overwhelmingly defeated in both the House and the Senate, given the complete politicization and corruption of the Supreme Court, the country we have grown up in and known all our lives is going to disappear.

President Biden and his wife Credit: The New Yorker

Families have long memories. Longer than those of White House correspondents, or communications directors, or cable-news producers. Following Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance last week, as a loud chorus of pundits and donors—and a few elected Democrats—called for the President to end his reëlection campaign, Biden’s family members have emerged as his most important and perhaps final defenders, drawing on resentments and defenses that extend deep into the President’s personal history.

Speaking with the Times this week, a former adviser to First Lady Jill Biden, Michael LaRosa, focussed on the end of Joe Biden’s 1988 Presidential campaign, which Biden abandoned under pressure after it was revealed he had plagiarized a speech from Neil Kinnock, the leader of the U.K. Labour Party, about his personal experience of class inequities. “In 1987, she saw him be forced out by the press, pundits and polls, and it really was a scarring experience for both of them,” LaRosa said. […]