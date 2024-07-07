Law schools left reeling after latest Supreme Court earthquakes

We are watching our nation’s laws be taken apart by the christofascists who control the Supreme Court. This is the only article in the general media I have seen that touches on this, but the professional legal media is aflame with what this political cabal is doing to our justice system. Nothing but a strong Democratic majority in the Senate is going to be able to stop this.

The corrupt christofascist majority dismantling the U.S. justice system. Credit: CNN

The Supreme Court isn’t making it easy to be a law professor these days.

After overturning the 40-year-old Chevron deference last week, the justices threw law curricula for another major loop on Monday with their earth-shaking ruling on presidential immunity — all this just two years after Roe v. Wade was struck down after 50 years on the books.

Law school professors have been meeting to discuss the forthcoming changes to their courses, trying to get their heads around the new legal landscape the conservative-leaning court is creating.

“Administrative law goes through some periods where change is glacial, if at all, and other periods when it’s extremely rapid. The period around the New Deal is a very rapid change, the Nixon administration and immediately afterwards was a period of rapid change and this is now a period of very rapid change,” said David Super, a professor at Georgetown Law. “So if you were to compare a syllabus from three years ago, four years ago, with one from next year, I think you’d see not […]