Why Gen Z’s turned off by sex scenes in movies

Nearly half of Gen Z-ers (43%) admit to turning off a movie after encountering a sex scene — more than any other generation.
These are the results of our spicy new survey of 2,000 Americans, which found that 33% of all those polled have stopped watching a movie during a sex scene.Millennials were the least likely generation to let a sex scene get in the way of finishing the movie (26%).
Younger Americans and their tolerance of nudity and sex scenes in films has been a hot topic of discussion lately, and a recent study by The Economist found that nudity and sex scenes has dipped by nearly 40% since the year 2000.
Over one in four of those polled (27%) believe that sex scenes and nudity have “no place” in movies and TV now — baby boomers were found to be the most likely to feel this way (35%).
Forty-three percent of those polled believe that sex scenes are either always or mostly unnecessary and don’t add enjoyment or story enhancement — Gen Z was the most likely […]
There is more of a Puritan streak left in US culture than many recognize. Equality? This is a society which could not even pass the equal rights amendment to the constitution which should have been done forty years ago. We are in a sad place indeed.