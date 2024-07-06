Why Gen Z’s turned off by sex scenes in movies

There are two trends I see going on in the United States about sexual imagery and sex in movies. One is the growing AI generation of fake porn being created particularly by schoolboys about their classmates (see SR archive). The other is the growing distaste for sexual imagery in the Gen Z generation (1997-2012), as described in this survey. What I don’t see in these trends is a growing acceptance of gender equality. In fact, in MAGAt world, equality is going strongly the other way.

Nearly half of Gen Z-ers (43%) admit to turning off a movie after encountering a sex scene — more than any other generation.

These are the results of our spicy new survey of 2,000 Americans, which found that 33% of all those polled have stopped watching a movie during a sex scene.Millennials were the least likely generation to let a sex scene get in the way of finishing the movie (26%).

Younger Americans and their tolerance of nudity and sex scenes in films has been a hot topic of discussion lately, and a recent study by The Economist found that nudity and sex scenes has dipped by nearly 40% since the year 2000.

Over one in four of those polled (27%) believe that sex scenes and nudity have “no place” in movies and TV now — baby boomers were found to be the most likely to feel this way (35%).

Forty-three percent of those polled believe that sex scenes are either always or mostly unnecessary and don’t add enjoyment or story enhancement — Gen Z was the most likely […]