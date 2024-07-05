Leader of the pro-Trump Project 2025 suggests there will be a new American Revolution

This is what is going to happen to the United States if Americans make criminal Trump president and give the Republicans a majority in the House and Senate. On the 6th of November when we know the election outcome we will learn what kind of country we will be, and whether we will remain a democracy. As I write this today, it doesn’t look like we will. Only people like you and those you can influence to vote like you will save us.

Kevin Roberts, president of The Heritage Foundation, speaks Feb. 22, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. Credit: George Walker IV / AP

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — The leader of a conservative think tank orchestrating plans for a massive overhaul of the federal government in the event of a Republican presidential win said that the country is in the midst of a “second American Revolution” that will be bloodless “if the left allows it to be.”

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts made the comments Tuesday on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, adding that Republicans are “in the process of taking this country back.”

Democrats are “apoplectic right now” because the right is winning, Roberts told former U.S. Rep. Dave Brat, one of the podcast’s guest hosts as Bannon is serving a four-month prison term. “And so I come full circle on this response and just want to encourage you with some substance that we are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.”

Roberts’ remarks shed light […]