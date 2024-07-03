Trump Amplifies Calls to Jail Top Elected Officials, Invokes Military Tribunals

Since we are now reduced to being a semi-kingdom, potentially ruled by a rapist and crook, if Americans elect Trump as king I think this is what we should prepare ourselves for: Military tribunals, and the persecution of anyone who has offended the monarch. Look at what has happened to people like Stormy Daniels who behaved as citizens should, and has had her life destroyed.

Liz Cheney Credit: DNYUZ

Former President Donald J. Trump over the weekend escalated his vows to prosecute his political opponents, circulating posts on his social media website invoking “televised military tribunals” and calling for the jailing of President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senators Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer and former Vice President Mike Pence, among other high-profile politicians.

Mr. Trump, using his account on Truth Social on Sunday, promoted two posts from other users of the site that called for the jailing of his perceived political enemies.

One post that he circulated on Sunday singled out Liz Cheney, the former Wyoming congresswoman who is a Republican critic of Mr. Trump’s, and called for her to be prosecuted by a type of military court reserved for enemy combatants and war criminals.

“Elizabeth Lynne Cheney is guilty of treason,” the post said. “Retruth if you want televised military tribunals.”

A separate post included photos of 15 former and current elected officials that said, in all-capital letters, “they should be going to jail on Monday not Steve Bannon!” Those officials […]