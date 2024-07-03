Monster 310-mile automated cargo conveyor will replace 25,000 trucks

Here is a fascinating bit of good news from Japan. The country’s engineers, scientists, and, leadership have come up with a technology to get freight-hauling trucks off their highways.

The Tokyo-Osaka automated logistics system, pictured using generative tools, will use conveyor belts or small, autonomous carts to move cargo. Credit: Japan News

The Japanese government is planning to connect major cities with automated zero-emissions logistics links that can quietly and efficiently shift millions of tons of cargo, while getting tens of thousands of trucks off the road.

According to The Japan News, the project has been under discussion since February by an expert panel at the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism ministry. A draft outline of an interim report was released Friday, revealing plans to complete an initial link between Tokyo and Osaka by 2034.

Japan’s well-known population collapse issues foretell severe labor squeezes in the coming years, and one specific issue this project aims to curtail is the continuing rise in online shopping, with a forecast decline in the numbers of delivery drivers that can move goods around. The country is expecting some 30% of parcels simply won’t make it from A to B by 2030, because there’ll be nobody to […]