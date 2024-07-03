God Save Us From This Dishonorable Court

Ignore the majority’s protestations to the contrary. The Supreme Court has just ruled that the president is, in fact, above the law — absolutely immune from criminal prosecution for some conduct and “presumptively” immune for much else. This broad grant of immunity raises the stakes for November’s election immeasurably. The risk is no longer just that Donald Trump will evade responsibility for his actions as president, though that seems close to foreordained by Monday’s ruling. It is that he will be emboldened by the protection the court just gave him to behave even more unconscionably in a second term.
If I sound worked up, it is because a six-justice majority opinion in the aptly named Trump v. United States is bad beyond my wildest imaginings. The court might have had legitimate concerns about the implications of its rulings not for Trump but for future presidents who might be chilled in exercising their constitutional […]
Does it matter that I am 76 and have never heard of anything so stupid in my life time?
Supreme Court just “gave away the store”.
It is vital that every one of us to turn this dark tide. Unfortunately, its on the books now, whether “You Know Who” wins the election or not.
I agree with you, Linda. The Supreme Court is very STUPID! That is because it is not evenly divided as it should be in my mind. There should half Democrats and half Republicans, never a higher number of either party; that would be a truly democratic way to create a Supreme Court. Maybe we can vote to change that!
I have heard conservatives, for years, complain of “activist judges”. The current Chief Justice described the role as that of an umpire “calling balls and strikes”. Well the hypocrisy continues to astound. The umpire has just expanded the strike zone beyond all recognition, and now the pitcher can only throw strikes. Activism to the max. Hopefully this will spur all citizens of good will to advocate for a constitutional amendment to fix one of a series of flawed decisions. The Supreme Court has lost all legitimacy. The Chief Justice is undermining not only his own institution but his historical legacy. History will judge him harshly for this.