God Save Us From This Dishonorable Court

The Federalist Society, Leonard Leo, criminal Trump, and the christofascist Republicans in the Senate, after years of effort, have achieved what they have wanted: a Supreme Court that is not a court based on justice and laws, but a court dominated by a corrupt political cabal. In one decision that cabal has transformed the United States from a democracy into a quasi-monarchy.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts. Credit: Getty

Ignore the majority’s protestations to the contrary. The Supreme Court has just ruled that the president is, in fact, above the law — absolutely immune from criminal prosecution for some conduct and “presumptively” immune for much else. This broad grant of immunity raises the stakes for November’s election immeasurably. The risk is no longer just that Donald Trump will evade responsibility for his actions as president, though that seems close to foreordained by Monday’s ruling. It is that he will be emboldened by the protection the court just gave him to behave even more unconscionably in a second term.

If I sound worked up, it is because a six-justice majority opinion in the aptly named Trump v. United States is bad beyond my wildest imaginings. The court might have had legitimate concerns about the implications of its rulings not for Trump but for future presidents who might be chilled in exercising their constitutional […]