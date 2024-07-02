Sotomayor’s dissent: A president should not be a ‘king above the law’

The christofasscist cabal that controls the laws of the United States, have made the President a kind of king. The Founders would be appalled; this is exactly what they did not want. I think it should also be noted that Associate Justices Alito and Thomas, were they ethical men, which they are not, would and should have recused themselves but did not. That is how corrupt American justice has become.

Associated Justice Sonia Sot0mayor. Credit: AP

WASHINGTON, DC — In an unsparing dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the Supreme Court allowed a president to become a “king above the law” in its ruling that limited the scope of criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the election.

She called the decision, which likely ended the prospect of a trial for Trump before the November election, “utterly indefensible.”

“The court effectively creates a law-free zone around the president, upsetting the status quo that has existed since the founding,” she wrote. She was joined by liberal justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, who wrote another dissent referring to the ruling’s consequences as a “five alarm fire.”

Sotomayor read her dissent aloud in the courtroom, with a weighty delivery that underscored her criticism of the majority. She strongly pronounced each word, pausing at certain moments and gritting her teeth at others.

“Ironic isn’t it? The man in charge of enforcing laws can now just break them,” Sotomayor said.

Chief Justice John […]