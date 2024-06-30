If you want to see what the GOP has in store for the rest of America, visit the Old South

If you are a regular SR reader you know about what I call the Great Schism Trend, that is very deliberately tearing the United States into two countries in a single nation. Thom Hartmann is one of the few commentators that gets this, and understands that it is a policy the Republicans have been following since the Reagan presidency. If Trump is elected to the Presidency in November as Hartmann describes in this excellent essay. This trend is why I thought and still think that Biden should not have run for a second term. Not because he is too old today, but because he will be 86 in the final year of his term. A man in his 80s leading a Democratic Party that is not of one mind simply will not be able to do what must be done to stop what the Republicans are trying to do.

Credit: Miltiadis Fragkidis / Unsplash

Republicans have a very specific economic vision for the future of our country, although they rarely talk about it in plain language: they want to make the rest of America look and function just like Mississippi. Including the racism: that’s a feature, not a bug.

It’s called the “Southern Economic Development Model” (SEDM) and has been at the core of GOP economic strategy ever since the days of Ronald Reagan. While they don’t use those words to describe their plan, and neither did the authors of Project 2025, this model is foundational to conservative economic theory and has been since the days of slavery.

The SEDM explicitly works to:

— Maintain a permanent economic underclass of people living on the edge of poverty,

— Rigidify racial and gender barriers to class mobility to lock in women and people of color,

— Provide a low-cost labor force to employers,

Prevent unions or any other advocates for workers’ rights to function,

— Shift the tax burden to the working poor and what’s left of the middle class while keeping taxes on […]