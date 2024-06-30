A private call of top Democrats fuels more insider anger about Biden’s debate performance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — A sense of concern is growing inside the top ranks of the Democratic Party that leaders of Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are not taking seriously enough the impact of the president’s troubling debate performance earlier in the week.
DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison and Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez held a Saturday afternoon call with dozens of committee members across the country, a group of some of the most influential members of the party. They largely ignored Biden’s weak showing Thursday night or the avalanche of criticism that followed.
Multiple committee members on the call, most granted anonymity to talk about the private discussion, described feeling like they were being gaslighted — that they were being asked to ignore the dire nature of the party’s predicament. The call, […]
It is clear that both major parties are bankrupt. The electoral process needs an entire overhaul, to foster a multiparty system where all of us can participate, and have representation. The two party system is done. One candidate supported by millionaires and the other by billionaires, with the majority of citizens left out entirely.
I suspect that the reason the Dems won’t replace Biden is that they really don’t care if Trump wins. Both parties have been captured by the same donors.
As the old joke goes, “Shake your heard MFer.” Biden is playing ‘You bet your country” with our lives