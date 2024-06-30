A private call of top Democrats fuels more insider anger about Biden’s debate performance

In my opinion, the entire election dynamic has changed. Here is one example, of many, describing what I mean. This time next year the United States may no longer be a genuine democracy.

President Biden and his wife Jill and granddaughters Natalie Biden and Finnegan Biden arrive at East Hampton airport Satuday, after the debate Credit: Evan Vucci / AP

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — A sense of concern is growing inside the top ranks of the Democratic Party that leaders of Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are not taking seriously enough the impact of the president’s troubling debate performance earlier in the week.

DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison and Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez held a Saturday afternoon call with dozens of committee members across the country, a group of some of the most influential members of the party. They largely ignored Biden’s weak showing Thursday night or the avalanche of criticism that followed.

Multiple committee members on the call, most granted anonymity to talk about the private discussion, described feeling like they were being gaslighted — that they were being asked to ignore the dire nature of the party’s predicament. The call, […]