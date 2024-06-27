Rising Seas Will Disrupt Millions of US lives by 2050, Study Finds

The evidence for climate change and sea rise is so irrefutable and the response to the damage it is going to do is so pathetically inadequate. Do you think this issue will even come up in this afternoon’s debate?

Jim Comunale and Pam Mervos walk in Hollywood, Florida as heavy rain floods their neighborhood.

Credit: Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald / ZUMA Press Wire

Sea Level Rise driven by global heating will disrupt the daily life of millions of Americans, as hundreds of homes, schools and government buildings face frequent and repeated flooding by 2050, a new study has found.

Almost 1,100 critical infrastructure assets that sustain coastal communities will be at risk of monthly flooding by 2050, according to the new research by the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS). The vast majority of the assets—934 of them—face the risk of flood disruption every other week, which could make some coastal neighborhoods unlivable within two to three decades.

Almost 3 million people currently live in the 703 US coastal communities with critical infrastructure at risk of monthly disruptive flooding by 2050, including affordable and subsidized housing, wastewater treatment facilities, toxic industrial sites, power plants, fire stations, schools, kindergartens and hospitals.

The number of critical infrastructure assets at risk of disruptive flooding is expected to […]