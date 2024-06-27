Multivitamin myth: Study shows no benefit to long-term health, longevity

If you take multivitamins with the intent it will help your health, you should read this.

Credit: Pixelbliss

Key Takeaways

For generally healthy adults, taking a daily multivitamin doesn’t appear to help you live longer. The study found no benefit for multivitamin use in preventing death from major causes like heart disease and cancer. These findings held true across different groups, regardless of age, sex, or overall diet quality. The researchers emphasize that eating a healthy diet, exercising, not smoking, and maintaining a healthy weight are much more important for longevity than taking a multivitamin. Some groups (like pregnant women) may still benefit from specific vitamin supplements as recommended by their doctor, but for most adults, getting nutrients from a balanced diet is likely sufficient. This study challenges the common belief that multivitamins are a simple way to improve health and prevent chronic diseases.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND — For decades, multivitamins have been a staple in medicine cabinets across America. Nearly one in three adults pops these colorful pills daily, hoping to fill nutritional gaps and boost their overall health. But do these supplements actually help us live longer? A new study suggests […]