Trump added twice as much to the national debt as Biden: Analysis

Based on facts, not partisanship politics, criminal Trump was an irrefutably inferior president in comparison to Biden. In fact, he was one of the worst presidents in American history. Here is one of the critical facts. And yet, many voters seem to want him to return to the Presidency. Why? Because he is the personification of their hate, religiosity, and racism. In my view this election is about who we are as a people, a society. What we choose to be.

The fiscal policies of the Trump administration added twice the amount to the national deficit as have President Biden’s, a new analysis has found.

Trump’s administration borrowed $8.4 trillion during the former president’s time in office, while Biden has borrowed $4.3 trillion, according to an analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), a Washington think tank.

Ignoring the pandemic relief measures enacted by both presidents, the proportion of debt addition still holds around 2-to-1, with former President Trump adding $4.8 trillion in non-pandemic-aid fiscal debt and Biden adding $2.2 trillion.

Those additions were mostly due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), changes to the Affordable Care Act, and different budgetary acts in 2018 and 2019.

Most of Biden’s non-pandemic-related additions were due to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, student debt relief, appropriations bills and other executive actions.

The two parties add to the debt in different ways, with Republicans doing it mostly through bipartisan legislation and Democrats doing it more through executive actions, the CRFB says in a preview of future work.

Seventy-seven percent of the Trump administration’s additions to the national debt were attributable to bipartisan legislation, while […]