The United States has the worst wealth inequality of any developed democracy. This grotesque inequality combined with the Citizens United Supreme Court decision which legalized bribery is why our dmoecracy hangs by a thread, and will be determined by the outcome of the election in November. But of one thing there can be no doubt. We are a plutocracy.

Illustration by Peter Hamlin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — The typical compensation for CEOs of S&P 500 companies keeps climber higher — and outpacing the wages of average workers today.

In its annual analysis of CEO pay for The Associated Press, executive data firm Equilar reviewed the salaries, bonuses, perks, stock awards and other pay components of 341 top executives. The survey found that median CEO pay jumped nearly 13% last year, more than three times the 4.1% that wages and benefits netted by private-sector workers rose through 2023.

The AP’s CEO compensation study included pay data for S&P 500 CEOs who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Beyond the widening gap in compensation between CEOs and their employees, the survey also spotlights persisting gender inequity — with women still making up a minuscule amount of those with chief executive titles compared to their male counterparts.

Here’s a breakdown of […]