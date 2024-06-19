New Polling Shows the Real Fallout From the Trump Conviction

It tells you a sad and sorry tale about the United States that millions of Americans are still willing to vote for a multiple convicted felon, rapist, and grifter. I wouldn’t sit down at a table for dinner with him. I met Trump once at a party in Manhattan when we were both in our twenties. I thought he was a loathsome nouveau-riche braggart.

Donald Trump’s criminal conviction didn’t instantly upend the 2024 presidential race. But the results of a new poll should be worrying for Trump.

In the weeks since the verdict, both parties have sought to shape the public’s initial reaction, with Republicans largely denouncing it and Democrats citing the result as further evidence that Trump is unfit for office. To figure out how this unprecedented moment is being processed by the electorate, POLITICO Magazine partnered with Ipsos in a new survey.

Among the most notable findings in our poll: 21 percent of independents said the conviction made them less likely to support Trump and that it would be an important factor in their vote. In a close election, small shifts among independent and swing voters could determine the outcome.

And yet there is also good reason to believe that Trump and his allies’ efforts to discredit the prosecution and conviction have cast doubt on the validity of the verdict among many people and limited the potential fallout for the former president-turned-felon.

A sizable number of Americans, including independents, question whether the […]